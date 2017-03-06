The beauty of small things: a voyage into a garden’s microcosm

“The more we travel, the bigger the world gets”. Over the last couple of years we have taken advantage of our somewhat vague motto to talk about many different things. Christened during our round-the-world trip, it originally stemmed from our observation that no time in the world would be enough to visit all places worth visiting. After we came back, we realised this to be true even for our own country. Abandoning all hopes of closure, we expanded our definition of travelling to encompass other things we love: time-travelling to long-past history, mind-travelling on the comforts of solitude, soul-travelling with the wonders of friendship. All those wanderings however involved some degree of physical travelling. Not today. Today we won’t go beyond Jules’ parents backyard, in Ponte de Sor.
Over the course of countless weekends, I made a habit of sneaking into Jules’ parents garden to take pictures. Hunching over flowers and chasing out bugs, I discovered a whole new world. As I got closer and closer to my subjects, I uncovered layer after layer of that fascinating microcosm, like a never ending matryoshka doll. There is, quite literally, beauty in the small things.
To see a larger version of any one of these images, click on them and select the ‘View full size’ option at the bottom.
Dragonflies were the first to catch my eye. Colourful and exuberant, they’re nature’s equivalent to an Italian sports car. They are also quite lenient to clumsy photographers, posing completely still for enough time for me to get close, fumble with camera settings and finally take the shot.
Their confidence probably stems from the fact they’re extraordinary flyers. The compound eyes – the largest of all insects – wrap around the head, allowing them to see in all directions. They are also able to fly in all six directions with the agility of a nimble helicopter. Once set after a prey, there’s little it can do to escape. Unlike a lion, that will mimic the zigzagging of a desperate gazelle, a dragonfly can predict the flight path of an escaping butterfly. Nineteen out of twenty times, the poor insect doesn’t even know what hit it.
Still amidst the swarms of dragonflies, I shifted my attention to the wasps and bees buzzing around flowers. They were jittery and harder to photograph, but would leave me be as long as I didn’t get in the way of their nectar and pollen collection frenzy. Bees seemed particularly determined in hoarding as much pollen as possible, and would hover tirelessly from flower to flower until their hind legs couldn’t carry any more pollen.
Even the tiniest of flowers would hide a profusion of life. The daisies were not much larger than a fly but, hidden within a scale that’s barely visible to the naked eye, they fed a profusion of minuscule insects. The daisies themselves are far more complex than they seem: what we perceive as a single daisy – a bright yellow yolk surrounded by thin white petals – is actually a collective of hundreds of minute individual flowers.
On its own, macro photography is already a peculiarly nerdy subject, as it involves lenses mounted the wrong way round and flashes made out of cans of Pringles. However, attempting to classify the photographed subjects added a whole new layer of geekiness to it.
When my fingers got too cold to operate the shutter, I would take refuge next to the fireplace. With a hot chocolate on one hand and a mouse on the other, I would plunge into the internet looking for answers. Fortunately, these days one can easily find the work of those far more knowledgeable.
After some sugar fueled research, I concluded with a hesitant level of certainty that I had encountered a long tongue tachinid fly, a few thrips and a pollen beetle sitting on oxeye daisies; an unknown tiny insect hiding inside a field marigold; and a cape daisy apparently free from any sort of bug.
If it was still cold outside, I wouldn’t venture past the porch’s potted plants. Fortunately, succulent plants only seem coarse and stocky at a first glance. A closer look will reveal a multitude of delicate symmetries and infinitesimal detail.
The garden looked vastly different throughout the year. During the summer months, the big weeping willow provided shade during the day and then framed stargazing once the sun set. In wintertime, devoid of any leafs, its thin naked branches patiently waited for the rain to go away and the sun to return.
Even within a single day, the garden would change dramatically. Early morning, still with my pajamas on, I would go out to see the dew that had settled during the night. Hunched over the ground and with the camera a few millimetres away from the plants, each tiny droplet of water seemed enormous, reflecting the wider world around it.
At this scale, colours are exuberant. Greens, pinks and purples have an almost garish intensity that we’re only used to seeing as a speckle against a more subdued backdrop.
At the smallest scale I could access, the backdrop would turn completely black, drowned by the flash light, but the plants would get even more exuberant.
One night I went back to the garden. While waiting for the lunar eclipse, I looked around my feet, knowing how fascinating was the microcosm lurking beneath the penumbra.
Verne*
90 thoughts on “The beauty of small things: a voyage into a garden’s microcosm”
First this made me laugh: “Colourful and exuberant, they’re nature’s equivalent to an Italian sports car.” Then I wondered how come you know there are only six directions, and which they are. And finally I just ooohed and aaaahed at so much beauty. Especially the succulents and the willow are extraordinary.
I kid you not: when I wrote that I thought “hum, I wonder what our favorite Slovenian living in Italy will have to say about that” 🙂 By the way, we still owe you a post on Porto: photos are done (nothing macro, the smallest thing is a 75 meter tower), text to be done soon(ish) -Verne
Hahha, great, we ripple! 🙂 Can’t wait for Porto!
Very nice set of macro images…well done! (Suzanne)
Thank you Suzanne! We had a bumpy start to macro photography, but once the first non-blurry photos started coming out, we were hooked! -Verne
You are so right. It isn’t easy to get good macro images but once you start mastering the concepts, it is quite fun to do. I does stay quite challenging which is why I think it is so rewarding…
Fantastic shots. I love the daisies and the succulent plant photos. The more I travel, the more I want to see the world….but there is always so much just there under our eyes, it is good to take time to look. Well done.
Thank you! Indeed, travelling is a bit like reading: there’s just too many good books for a single lifetime 🙂 -Verne
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spectacular. And well researched. It’s a pleasure to have you visit Under Western Skies to remind me to see what you’re up to. Always interesting.
Thanks Brad! And the pleasure is all ours: the nature posts at Under Western Skies are a constant reminder that we need to go back to the West Coast. Perhaps to the Northwest this time, as I have family in Washington. – Verne
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating!
Thank you Anne! – Verne
Texto e fotos incrivelmente belos!
O mérito vai todo para quem plantou e cuida do jardim! 🙂
Então o mérito é de todos nós: Romeu, Eduarda, Cátia, Miguel e Lurdes ;)!
Gosh these are beautiful images, and just get better the more you post, especially with those dewdrops
Thank you Denzil! The dewdrops were challenging: the depth of field is so tiny at that magnification that it’s really hard to nail the focus. It required many attempts and a cold 🙂 -Verne
Great post! I have to say that I love your photos…but I really love the photo of your illustrations as well…fantastic drawings!
Thank you Graham! The drawings seem to get a little easier with each post, but I think the real challenge will be to draw something from memory, rather than from a photograph 🙂 -Verne
Good luck with that…maybe you could do a post on your attempt if you try…
Hey, that’s brilliant! I can show the various iterations of the text, photos and drawings that end up on these posts. Thanks for that, let me know if you have more awesome ideas for posts 🙂 – Verne
As libélulas, as abelhas, as vespas, os escaravelhos… As margaridas, as calêndulas… As suculentas…
O texto trouxe-nos um pouco do frenesim da vida que existe por debaixo dos nossos olhos e que mal notamos… a beleza e simplicidade das flores… As suculentas prendem os nossos olhos, há nelas algo de extraordinário, ou de bizarro… O lindo chorão… Todo o colorido e delicadeza das plantas orvalhadas… E tudo rematado com uma noite de lua cheia…
Um poste cheio de beleza e sensibilidade.
Parabéns aos autores.
Muito obrigado! E obrigado pela tradução de “marigold”, não conhecia 🙂 -Verne
A tradução é do Linguee. As calêndulas que eu conheço são estas:
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQrD7mj_6ZHGoegZ-My_epnm7UTwb4DsGalUJcvgjV6R0vy3TA8.
Mas há uma grande variedade, como se pode ver aqui:
https://www.google.pt/search?q=calendulas+flores&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi2paijpsTSAhVBchQKHdbXDMQQ_AUICCgB&biw=1257&bih=676
Beijinhos e até breve. 🙂
Breathtaking! I really don’t know what more to say… It proves there is beauty and wonder abound in the space around us and we need not travel far. Your words are equally as astounding. In time I would love to explore your concepts of time-travelling, mind-travelling and soul-travelling. 😊
Thank you Jolene! Please do, and let us know what you think. At times, we feel that we’re testing the patience of our readers with these rather stretched definitions of traveling 🙂 -Verne
A gorgeous post, with lots to re-visit and ponder. Thank you!
Thank you Kay, looking forward to seeing you again! -Verne
Impressive array here – wow! I’m neither a plant nor an insect lover, but these could change my mind! Simply beautiful post, and that last shot of the moon took my breath away.
Thank you! I too never spent much time looking at plants and insects, but that immediately changed the first time I tried a macro lens. The amount of detail is extraordinary! -Verne
Gorgeous photos, such vivid colours – I especially like how you captured the beads of water on some of those plants, and the detail is just incredible. Who would have thought that a daisy looked that complex up close? A lovely reminder that sometimes adventure is closer than you think 🙂
Thank you Rosie! The beads of water are challenging, as they reflect everything around them. On the image of the weeping willow branch you can actually see my fingers reflected 🙂 -Verne
Excelente post! Parabéns!
Muito obrigado Dulce! E, já agora, se tivéssemos o blog em português em vez de inglês também não seguiríamos o acordo ortográfico 🙂 -Verne
*Love* the opening shot – so beautiful.
LOVE the cover photo for this post!
Thanks Sheri! You don’t happen to know what species it is? We’re scratching our heads with this one 🙂 -Verne
What zone is this garden growing in? Do you know? That might help to narrow it down. It looks a bit like a plant my mom grows in her zone 5 garden called acanthus (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acanthus_(plant)#/media/File:AcanthusmollisPalatineHill.jpg). It grows tall though. I’d have to see the entire plant…. http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/PlantFinder/PlantFinderDetails.aspx?kempercode=c937
I’ll try to get a photo of the entire plant this weekend! The flower itself is pretty small though (~5 mm), the flowers on the acanthus seem much larger?
Yup. Acanthus is large. Do you know what planting zone you’re in?
I didn’t even know what a hardiness zone was but now I do, thank you for that 🙂 I believe it’s a zone 9, so it could be a much less resilient plant than the Acanthus.
Hmmm… I won’t be of much help then. The only place in Canada with zone 9 is lower BC… as in the city of Vancouver. If you want to know all about 3B, then I’m your ‘gal. 😉 My parents (north of Toronto) are zone 5 and my sister is in zone 7 (Toronto), so I know a bit about what grows there (all that we, unfairly, can’t grow here!), but that’s about the extent of my plant knowledge.
Plants capable of withstanding -35ºC (Canada talks metric, right?) must be extraordinary! In any case, I’ll let you know if we identify this mystery zone 9 flower 🙂
Sounds good! Good luck. (I say that, looking out the window at -25C snowy landscape right now…)
The English name of the dragonfly describes it quite precisely, but the Portuguese name is definetely way more poetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed! Although it seems that they are sometimes also referred by ‘tira-olhos’ (something I would loosely translate to ‘take-an-eye-out’). That one throws all the poetry out of the window 🙂 -Verne
I’ve never heard this other name!
Neither had I! If I had I would probably had been more cautious while taking these pictures 🙂
Spectacular photographs!
Thank you Mikki! 🙂 -Verne
Hi Mikki! Thank you so much. Looking at your blog made me feel nostalgic about Australia… we really need to go back there!
There is just as much wonder in exploring one’s own backyard (literally). Your photos again capture the beauty and complexity of nature found even in the tiniest plots of land.
Wow… thanks! It’s one of our learnings after our RTW in 2015: our own backyard, be it our own country or just the small city were we were born, has as much to discover as the furthest country we’ve been into! – Jules
Your images are beautiful.
Thank you so much! It means a lot specially coming from someone with such gorgeous photos on the blog!
🙂
This post is absolutely gorgeous!
Hi Alix! Thank you so much. It was really fun to be outside taking all these pictures. And now, in the Springtime, the garden is even more gorgeous: I’m pilling up material for another post!
That’s a great idea! I can’t wait to see it!
All of which goes to show… it’s a wonderful world! 🙂
Indeed it is, I can almost hear Louis Armstrong 🙂 -Verne
I actually put the music on while scanning through the list of spam comments 🙂 Is it just us or are WordPress blogs being hammered by spam comments?
It goes in fits and starts with me. Not bad at the minute.
Amazing blog!!!
Thank you Tamara! 🙂 -Verne
It really is a beautiful world when you get closer with your lens. Exquisite shots 😀
It is indeed! Looking forward for some more macro shots, not that Spring is coming 🙂 -Verne
Splendid pics, the info just gets in the way little. http//:mecornerblog.wordpress.com
Thank you for reading and for the feedback! -Verne
Mmmmm, those macro tubes, tho! ❤ ❤ ❤
xox
Indeed, the wonderful geeky world of macro photography 🙂 -Verne
Magnificent images Verne! Bravo! 👏🏻💕
Thank you very much! Working on a follow-up, now that Spring is here 🙂 -Verne
So much to see….
Wow, what a gallery! 💖
Thank you very much, Amy! -Verne
Your photos tell such amazing stories 🙂
Thank you Ankita! 🙂 -Verne
Great writing and photography. I really liked water drop lenses and flowers with blacked out backgrounds.
Thank you! The goal for my next early morning macro trip will be to get some of those water drop lenses on bugs 🙂 -Verne
What a lovely post 🙂
Thank you Anne, and thank you for all the stunning pictures of Norway you have on your blog. We’re going there next month, can’t wait 🙂 -Verne
So exciting, which part of Norway?
Jules has a couple of meetings in Trondheim, so we’ll build a week long trip around it. The plan is to spend a couple of days in Oslo and then rent a car to make our way up north. Any recommendations on places to visit between Oslo and Trondheim? We’re big fans of nature, so Rondane maybe?
Rondane is a good idea, stille a lot of snow there I think. But you can also take a look at Røros (1.5 hours south of Trondheim), a beautiful village with old houses made of wood from 17th and 18th century. Have a nice trip!
I googled Røros, it is indeed beautiful. Thank you for the tip, I’m sure we’ll have a nice trip!
That is beatiful! Like!
Reblogged this on sanakundiri's Blog.
I like your post, and the pictures are also good. Keep up with he good work
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
